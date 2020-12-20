Juventus star Sami Khedira is hopeful that Everton will pursue a move for him during the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old's glistening career has seen him win league titles with all three of the clubs he's played for - Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, Real Madrid in La Liga and Juventus in Serie A - as well as the World Cup with Germany and the 2013/14 Champions League crown with Los Blancos.

But he's fallen out of favour completely under Andrea Pirlo this season and is yet to make an appearance in any competition for the Old Lady.

Accordingly, Khedira's become a common topic of discussion in rumour columns in recent weeks, a recurring suggestion being that he could link up with his former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.

The Goodison gaffer has even refused to definitively rule out a January move for Khedira and recent reports suggest the player is incredibly keen on a switch to Merseyside.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus are eager to get rid and the 77-cap midfielder hopes to get the call to join Ancelotti at Everton, partly because he's less enthused about signing for his other suitors from England - Championship duo Norwich and Watford.

With Khedira's contract expiring at the end of the season and the Italian champions eager to get him off the wage bill, he could be available on the cheap in the new year.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

This is a transfer that's just asking to backfire on Everton.

Khedira is 33, has a history of injury problems and hasn't even played this season, so if the Toffees were to sign him in January he wouldn't be match fit enough to hit the ground running.

More than that, managing Everton isn't an excuse for Ancelotti to get the old band back together.

They've already done that trick once with bringing in James Rodriguez and considering how many of Marcel Brands' signings are essentially hand-me-downs from Europe's biggest sides, there's a real danger of the Toffees becoming infamous for collecting players who are either past their prime or have already proved they're not good enough to play at top clubs.

Big names come with big salaries and whenever they join the Goodison ranks, they take a little inevitable bite out of Everton's traditional identity. The Toffees need more signings like Ben Godfrey who will be joining them to prove themselves and make the step up - Khedira, at this stage, is just looking for somewhere to see out his career.

