Manchester United’s first half vs Leads was pretty much perfect.

Scott McTominay had given his side a 2-0 lead after just three minutes and it set the tone for an enthralling opening 45 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 in the 20th minute before Victor Lindelof scored a fourth before the break.

Liam Cooper did pull a goal back for Leeds on the stroke of half time to give Marcelo Bielsa’s side something to cheer.

As expected, the second half wasn't quite so entertaining as United pushed forward in search of more goals.

United winger Daniel James - who was perhaps a surprise starter in the match - was one of those looking to get himself on the scoresheet.

And the Welshman thought he’d won a penalty as he used his incredible pace against Cooper before going down under contact. Cooper had pushed him off with his arms and James, running full pelt, went down.

Somehow, referee Anthony Taylor gave James a yellow card for a dive.

Many football fans believed it was one of the harshest bookings they’d ever seen.

James picked himself up, though, and was soon on the scoresheet.

After brilliant work from McTominay, James nipped past Luke Ayling before finishing past Illan Meslier.

After the 6-2 victory, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it was a 'shocking' decision to give James a yellow card. Meanwhile, James admitted that United had to be ready for the Leeds battle.

"We knew from the first minute they [Leeds] were going to be at it, so we just had to run harder and today we did that," James said.

"You could see with the goals we scored, we went 3-0 up quite early and 4-0 before half-time, so we just had to keep our heads after they scored that goal just before half-time, which gave them a little lift.

"It's always nice to score the first goal and then we had to do what we'd been training all week. We had that comfortable lead. We knew it was going to be a tough game and I thought we did very well today."

