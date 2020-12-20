Tottenham Hotspur came close to signing Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst in the summer, according to reports from De Telegraaf.

It's no secret that Spurs were on the lookout for a forward who could ease the load on Harry Kane during the last transfer window, and they eventually signed Carlos Vinicius on loan from Benfica.

However, it appears the Brazilian wasn't the only option being considered by the club, with Weghost revealing to De Telegraaf that their interest in his services was "serious".

As translated into English by Sport Witness, he said: "Shortly before the transfer market closed, Tottenham Hotspur got serious. Those were hectic days."

It's not the first time Weghorst has made this claim either. Back in October he made similar comments to Kicker.

Ultimately a move didn't materialise and Weghost has picked up where he left off last season for Wolfsburg. After netting 16 times in the Bundesliga last term, the 28-year-old has scored nine goals already this season.

And it has even been suggested that Spurs could renew their interest in Weghorst during the coming January transfer window, although signing him could require a fee in the region of £31.73m-£36.26m.

Weghorst's latest comments suggest he's happy at Wolfsburg, however, telling De Telegraaf: "Looking back on that situation, I think: sometimes you also have to be satisfied. That does not mean that I do not want to make the step to the European top, on the contrary. But I am just very happy in Wolfsburg and I get a lot of appreciation here. I cherish that."

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Weghorst is clearly a player who knows where the goal is and with a towering 6 foot 6 frame he suits Jose Mourinho's target-man profile of centre-forward. But do Spurs really need another striker in their squad right now?

Vinicius has looked more than capable during his Europa League showings with three goals and three assists in four starts, but even that hasn't been enough to earn him much game-time in the Premier League - which shows just how dominant a presence Harry Kane is in Spurs' starting XI.

After those two, the Lilywhites could still play Heung-min Son or Lucas Moura centrally if absolutely necessary, while Gareth Bale has operated in that capacity for Wales before as well.

Spurs may well have come close to signing Weghorst in the summer but considering he's already 28 and has never played in the Premier League before, it doesn't seem worth paying the money Wolfsburg want when he could be as low as third in Mourinho's striker pecking order.

There's clearly an insinuation that Spurs may still be keen and that Weghorst would still be interested, but the north London club are better off consigning this transfer saga to the window just gone.

