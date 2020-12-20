Wolves' on-loan full-back Ruben Vinagre has emerged as a target for Braga.

The Portuguese side are managed by former Swansea boss Carlos Carvajal, who wants two players competing in each position but has been left short at No.3 due to Francisco Moura's injury.

According to Record via Sport Witness, the club have drawn up a shortlist of potential options and one of them is Vinagre, who was surprisingly allowed to leave on loan for Olympiacos in the summer despite an injury to the man he understudied in Jonny.

However, the 21-year-old has only made four appearances for the Greek side, who have the option to sign him permanently, with injuries limiting his Super League involvement and a bench role bestowed upon him more often than not in the Champions League.

Unfortunately, not a great deal of extra detail is given in the report. It's not clear whether Braga want a loan deal or a permanent transfer, and while its assumed they're targeting Vinagre for the January window, it's not said explicitly either.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

There have been times in Vinagre's Wolves career when he's looked like a massive talent in the making, but clearly he hasn't done enough to win over Nuno Santo and it was incredibly telling that even an injury to Jonny couldn't keep him at Molineux for the campaign.

The Olympiacos loan spell hasn't gone particularly well either, so ultimately it makes sense for Wolves to try and broker some kind of deal with Braga - and maybe even agree a permanent exit should they and the young defender be interested in a full transfer.

However, there are some real obstacles here. Vinagre's on loan until the end of the season and Olympiacos have the right to sign him permanently if they wish, so before Wolves can even consider a deal with Braga, they have to negotiate his way out of Greece first.

That might well require some form of compensation considering the nature of Vinagre's deal, which then begs the question of whether any offer Braga make is actually worth it by covering those costs and providing some profit.

That being said, even if it's just another loan deal, having Vinagre on the pitch is a lot more beneficial to Wolves than him warming the bench, so there's a clear incentive for the Portuguese's parent club to make something happen.

It still feels a little complex at this stage though - perhaps too complex to sort out mid-season.

