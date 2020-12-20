Arsenal endured their fifth defeat in seven Premier League games as they lost 2-1 to Everton on Saturday.

And not for the first time this season, an even bigger problem than their disorganised defending was Mikel Arteta's side's inability to create chances.

Nicolas Pepe's 35th-minute penalty went some way to covering up the fact Jordan Pickford was otherwise required to make just one save throughout the entire match.

Prior to Sunday's Premier League action, Arsenal ranked a lowly 15th in the Premier League for key passes per game - highlighting just how much they've struggled to make scoring opportunities throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

While the debate has often drifted into discussion over whether Arteta made the right choice in excluding Ozil from Arsenal's Premier League squad, clearly the Gunners gaffer felt he already had enough creativity at his disposal without needing to rely on the inconsistent World Cup winning playmaker.

And he had a right to think that, because Arsenal's other creative players are letting him down right now - none more so than Dani Ceballos and Willian, who both started in the defeat at Goodison Park.

In fairness to Willian, his influence on the game built up throughout the second half, which is why he ended up being the only member of Arsenal's starting front three left on the pitch by the final whistle.

But for all of the ball he saw in decent positions, he registered just one key pass and one shot at goal. His passing was productive and efficient, but never did he come close to providing the kind of magical moment Arsenal needed to turn the game around.

Ceballos, likewise, had plenty of possession and yet was reluctant to really force the issue. Out of 69 passes, he made just one key pass and only attempted one cross. For all of his willingness to dictate things from deep, only on a couple of occasions did he really try to force the issue of a much-needed equaliser.

In commentary, Jamie Carragher blasted Arsenal's recruitment in recent years as the root cause of Arteta's struggles. There are copious examples where that's the case - particularly record signing Nicolas Pepe - but such excuses don't wash when it comes to Willian and Ceballos.

These are players with massive pedigree. Ceballos is a Spain international on loan from Real Madrid - he absolutely destroyed Burnley during his first Premier League start and looked like a cut above during the latter stages of last season.

This time around he's struggled to hold down a consistent place in the starting XI and its easy to see why; his most memorable moment against Everton was a petulant kick out at Yerry Mina which was lucky to go unpunished.

Likewise, while Willian is 32, age didn't stop him play a hand in 16 Premier League goals for Chelsea last season. He's now in a different team who play in a different way but set pieces were responsible for a number of those goal involvements in 2019/20 - so where's his lethal touch at dead ball situations this time around? Arsenal could really do with it right now.

With Arsenal so obviously struggling to create clear chances, these two players should really be taking it upon themselves to try and turn the Gunners' fortunes in that respect around. Instead, they're taking home a combined £244,231 per week and letting games slip the north London club by.

As much as there may be weaker links in Arsenal's starting XI, these are the two players letting Arteta down the most right now. They have the talent and skillsets to fix Arsenal's most fundamental failing, and yet their influence remains mediocre at best.

If Arsenal are going to fix their creativity problems without reinstating Ozil or making new signings, Willian and Ceballos simply need to step up.

