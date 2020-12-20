Everton could back Carlo Ancelotti in January transfer window, according to The Athletic's Patrick Boyland.

The Toffees moved up to second in the Premier League table after beating Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday and with the January transfer window just around the corner, who knows what a few wise additions could do for the Merseyside club in the second half of the season.

Perhaps a genuine push for the Premier League title is a bit beyond Everton, but their strong start to the campaign has got Toffees supporters talking.

Indeed, in The Athletic's discussion thread for Saturday night's Premier League clash, one supporter asked Boyland whether he thinks the board will back Ancelotti in January given the club's position in the table.

And while Boyland fell short of suggesting there will definitely be new signings, he did reveal that Everton made a "promise" to back the gaffer whenever he's pushing for something.

Boyland said: "They will have a look and see if they can strengthen. The promise they made to Ancelotti - and one of the reasons he joined - was that they’d back him whenever he really pushed for something. Jan not always an ideal time to do business though."

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

What qualifies as really pushing for something if not beating Arsenal to go second in the table?

Ancelotti's done a fantastic job this season but the games Everton have lost have highlighted the limitations of his squad when key players are missing.

The Toffees currently have two centre-halves in the full-back positions - albeit Ben Godfrey really impressing as an unconventional left-back - while Everton lost all three of their games, scoring just once, during Richarlison's recent suspension.

At full health Everton's starting XI can give any Premier League side a run for their money, but when a couple of the key cogs are missing, Ancelotti's tactical nous is genuinely tested to ensure he can still put out a well-functioning side.

In short, Everton a few more players who can bring the depth of the squad to a higher level and create the right type of selection headaches for the manager going forward. Another speedy option in attack is a must, while a proven left-back wouldn't go amiss either.

As Boyland says though, January may not be the ideal time to do business - so we'll have to see if such players are available.

