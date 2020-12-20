WWE have had it tough in 2020, but continued to produce regular new content even during the coronavirus pandemic.

While COVID-19 derailed pretty much every other major sports and entertainment industry across the world, Vince McMahon and his Superstars continued to deliver the goods every single week.

But it seems they haven't reaped the rewards of their hard work.

As the year comes to a close, WWE are posting record-low television ratings.

Monday Night RAW averaged 1.527 million viewers on the USA Network this week, down 12% from last week’s 1.737 million viewers - which was also rather low.

For context, WWE had regularly been posting a weekly audience of 2.5 million in recent years, so this drop-off - especially at a time when TV money is essential to the business - is worrying.

In fact, according to a report from talkSPORT, the USA Network - which airs RAW - is pushing McMahon to act... by returning to something WWE knows well.

"USA Network are furious," a source inside told the website.

"They want more adult content. Not sexy adult, but dark and violent adult."

It seems their requests are being taken into consideration, with the source going on to tell talkSPORT that the upcoming Royal Rumble in January can act as a 'big reset' for WWE.

While the chances of McMahon returning to an Attitude Era style of programming are slim, freshening things up certainly wouldn't do any harm.

For years, fans have claimed that the WWE product is stale and they finally have a perfect character to lead them into a new era - Roman Reigns.

'The Tribal Chief' has been showing his brutal side on SmackDown in recent months and his new attitude has been very well-received by fans.

Of course, Reigns doesn't solve the USA Network's problem with RAW considering he's on the opposite brand, but if WWE can push a character similar to him, they'll be on to a winner.

