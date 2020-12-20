Everton and Tottenham are amongst a number of clubs interested in signing Leicester City winger Demarai Gray during the January transfer window.

The former Birmingham prodigy signed for Leicester in January 2016 and during his first half-season with the Foxes served as part of the squad that unexpectedly won the Premier League title.

But Gray has never quite managed to hold down a consistent spot in Leicester's starting XI and so far this season, he's only featured in the Carabao Cup.

90min claim the Midlands side are ready to sell the 24-year-old in January with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, and there's a number of clubs who are interested.

Tottenham, Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all listed as potential suitors, despite Gray's limited game-time this season.

Leicester, meanwhile, have their eyes on Celtic's Ryan Christie and Reading's Michael Olise as potential replacements with Brendan Rodgers' side eager to reinvigorate their options out wide.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

To be quite frank, Everton and Spurs' apparent interest in Gray almost defies belief.

This is a player who has never reached his potential at a club that has given him copious opportunities to do so, with Gray making 132 Premier League appearances for the Foxes.

In that time he's played a hand in only 22 top flight goals, and that ultimately highlights the big problem with Gray. Despite promising performances here and there, he's never really delivered the level of output needed from a winger at this level.

You can imagine Daniel Levy seeing any relatively young English player as an opportunity to make a profit, while Everton could do with an extra injection of pace in their attack as well - Richarlison's recent absence showed just how much they rely on the Brazilian for penetration.

But Gray just isn't of the required standard and its hard to imagine him getting any more game-time with those clubs as he's currently receiving at the King Power Stadium.

The smartest thing Everton and Spurs can do is give this one a miss and let one of Gray's other suitors take an ill-advised punt on him.

