WWE went big with their final pay-per-view of the year.

At Tables, Ladders and Chairs, we've been treated to five championship bouts, as well as a 'Firefly Inferno Match'.

But as if that wasn't enough, there was also a shock return.

Charlotte Flair is back in WWE, following a six-month hiatus from wrestling.

The record-breaking Superstar has not been seen since June's NXT TakeOver: In Your House event, but made her comeback on Sunday night.

Charlotte returned to partner with Asuka in the Women's Tag Team match, facing Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

She was filling in for Lana, who suffered a kayfabe injury to make space for The Queen's return.

To make her return even sweeter, Charlotte won the Women's Tag Team titles on her first night back, securing the win with Natural Selection.

She has now won every women's belt in WWE and her partner Asuka is now holding two belts simultaneously.

So what's next for the 12-time Women's Champion? Well, she's back just in time for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season - and that can't be a coincidence.

There's no doubt that Flair is one of WWE's top talents and star power is always something the company loves to cash-in on during the build-up to 'The Showcase of the Immortals'.

But exactly what Vince McMahon has planned for her, is currently unknown. One thing is clear though, Monday Night RAW will be much stronger with Charlotte on the roster - and as a champ.

'The Queen' looks in fantastic shape after her six-month hiatus, too. Following her breast implant surgery, Flair has packed on some serious muscle. Check out the image below:

Charlotte was always an incredible in-ring athlete and now it looks like she'll return to WWE even stronger - if that's possible.

We can't wait to see what happens next. Welcome back, Charlotte!

