WWE's final pay-per-view of 2020 took place on Sunday night and it certainly didn't disappoint.

The card was stacked with gimmick matches - including two namesake 'Tables, Ladders and Chairs' bouts, as well as an all-new 'FireFly Inferno Match'.

There was plenty on the line too, with no less than five championship matches that saw the likes of Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens all in action.

Oh, and there was even a shock return, with 12-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair making her comeback after a six-month absence.

WWE really have set up the build to the Royal Rumble - and eventually WrestleMania season - perfectly.

So, for the final time in 2020, let's get into Sunday's results. Below is the full breakdown of 2020's Tables, Ladders and Chairs PPV.

1. Big E, Daniel Bryan, Chad Gable and Otis def. King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (pre-show)

2. Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles and The Miz to RETAIN the WWE Championship (Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to make this match a triple threat, but failed to capture the title)

3. Sasha Banks def. Carmella by submission to RETAIN the SmackDown Women's Championship

4. The Hurt Business def. The New Day to WIN the RAW Tag Team Championships

5. Asuka and Charlotte Flair def. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to WIN the Women's Tag Team Championships (Charlotte returned to WWE after a six-month hiatus on Sunday night)

6. Roman Reigns (with Jey Uso) def. Kevin Owens to RETAIN the Universal Championship

7. Randy Orton def. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in first-ever FireFly Inferno Match by setting The Fiend on fire

As you can see, it was an epic night of action. What a way for WWE to end the year... roll on the Royal Rumble!

News Now - Sport News