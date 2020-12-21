It’s been a sensational week for Liverpool.

On Wednesday, they went top of the Premier League after beating Tottenham thanks to a last-minute by Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp’s side then faced a tough-looking trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime. They came away with a quite incredible 7-0 victory.

They then watched on as their previous closest title rivals, Spurs, lost again to Leicester.

It means they’re currently four points clear at the top - although Manchester United could cut that lead to just two points if they win their game in hand.

Then, on Sunday evening, Liverpool claimed the ’Team of the Year’ award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony. Jurgen Klopp picked up the ‘Coach of the Year’ while Jordan Henderson came second in the main award.

They can look forward to their Boxing Day clash against West Brom without any worries then… right?

Wrong.

That’s because a close friend of Mohamed Salah has opened his move and made some pretty worrying remarks.

The morning of Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace, an interview Salah gave to Spanish publication AS emerged with the Egyptian refusing to rule out a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future. He also admitted that he was disappointed not to be named captain against FC Midtjylland in a recent Champions League tie.

And now, friend and former international team-mate Mohamed Aboutrika has revealed the conversation he recently had with the Liverpool star.

"I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field,” Aboutrika told beIN Sports.

I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public. One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland.

"If Salah was a player at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would've won the Ballon d'Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes.

"I do not have any influence over Salah's decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him."

Wow.

Of course, Aboutrika might just be trying to make headlines and isn't telling the truth.

But after the interview with AS and now this in the space of a few days, it seems Salah’s future is definitely a cause for concern for Liverpool.

