Liverpool and their manager Jurgen Klopp were recognised for their achievements over the course of 2020 at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year show on Sunday.

The Reds picked up the Team of the Year award, while Klopp was named Coach of the Year.

Klopp helped Liverpool end their 30-year wait for a top-flight title last season - and in some style, too.

The Merseyside outfit breezed to the 2019-20 Premier League title, eventually finishing the campaign on a remarkable 99 points - 18 more than second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, finished second behind Formula One star Lewis Hamilton in the voting for the main Sports Personality of the Year award.

Both Henderson and Klopp were both present at the awards ceremony in Manchester and the latter couldn’t resist mentioning this during his acceptance speech.

"My team deserve this because they did an incredible job," Klopp said. "It's a mix of talent, character, desire and the power of the club, which is a big one. That all comes together and it was a great moment when we became champions.

"We want to organise a big party when it's allowed again, could take a little while but until then maybe we can win something else, we will see.”

Klopp then delighted Liverpool fans by adding: “We can't wait to see the fans again and winning this prize in Manchester is even sweeter."

This is the second time that Liverpool have won the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year accolade.

The Reds previously secured the award after their treble-winning season under Gerard Houllier, who died earlier this month, back in 2001.

Klopp, meanwhile, becomes the latest football manager to win the Coach of the Year award, following in the footsteps of Gareth Southgate (2018), Claudio Ranieri (2016), Arsene Wenger (2002 and 2004), and Sir Alex Ferguson (1999).

