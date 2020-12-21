After a difficult start to their season, Paris Saint-Germain faced a tough trip to league leaders Lille on Sunday night.

PSG went into the clash one point behind the league leaders and that’s where they remain following a 0-0 draw at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

In truth, it was a wretched match with a Neymar-less PSG only managing one shot on target in 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, the home side had 30% possession and only had three shots on target themselves.

So, why are we talking about it?

Well, that’s because of Presnel Kimpembe.

’s 25-year-old defender produced some of the best defending you’ll ever likely to see to stop a four-on-one attack from Lille.

In the 78th-minute, Lille countered from a PSG corner. Suddenly, it was four vs one in Lille’s favour.

Then, disaster struck as Kimpembe appeared to pull his hamstring as Lille flew forward.

Surely PSG were about to concede.

But, somehow, Kimpembe produced a quite incredible tackle on Burak Yilmaz to stop to attack before kicking the ball away to a teammate.

Unbelievable.

Check out some of the reaction on social media:

It proved to be a vital challenge as PSG held on to a 0-0 draw.

The draw leaves PSG on 32 points from their opening 16 matches. They host Strasbourg on Wednesday before taking a winter break until January 6.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is under enormous pressure in the French capital but Kimpembe may have just kept him in the job for a little bit longer.

