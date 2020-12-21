Scott McTominay made Premier League history during Manchester United’s 6-2 victory over Leeds United on Sunday.

The Scottish midfielder became the first player to score twice in the first three minutes of a Premier League match. That’s bound to make an excellent quiz question in the future.

McTominay produced two classy finishes against Marcelo Bielsa’s side at Old Trafford to leave the Red Devils with an excellent chance of sealing all three points.

United scored two more goals before half-time, via Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof, before Liam Cooper pulled one back for the visitors.

Two goals in four second-half minutes from Dan James and Fernandes then made it 6-1 as United outclassed their local rivals.

Stuart Dallas made the scoreline slightly more respectable by scoring the final goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

McTominay deservedly picked up the Man of the Match award after full-time. As well as scoring a brace, the 24-year-old also provided the assist for James’s goal.

Gary Neville joked that McTominay had “turned into Paul Scholes and Roy Keane” against Leeds, but the former Man Utd captain wasn’t too far wide of the mark.

McTominay’s latest performance brought back memories of a video involving Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho that went viral on social media in 2018.

The 2017-18 season was McTominay’s breakthrough season at Old Trafford and the jury was firmly out over the youngster. Fans wondered if the midfielder, who joined the club at the age of five, was really good enough for Man Utd’s first team.

But one man who was convinced right from the start was Ferguson, who reportedly told Mourinho to play McTominay more during a ceremony remembering the families and victims of the Munich air disaster at Old Trafford.

The Daily Star claimed Fergie told Mourinho to pick McTominay for the rest of the season and you can watch the footage here…

Class. Always trust Fergie!

In fairness, Mourinho was also a huge admirer of McTominay and was the manager responsible for handing the Scotland international his United debut.

"Jose was amazing for me," McTominay told The Times, per Sports Joe. "Though when I first came in Jose gave me a serious, serious b******ing.

"I was arguing with one of the first team lads in training and he said 'hey, kid, when you come into the first team, the other players - they have to like you.'

"'You're not a superstar', he said and I drove back to digs thinking 'have I just ruined it for myself? I couldn't believe it.

"I thought 'I hope he knows I don't think I'm a star, I'm the polar opposite.' He probably just wanted to see what I was made of, what sort of lad he had on his hands.

"You're liked by what you do on the pitch and how you are off the pitch and I feel Mourinho saw something in me at a time some people did and some people didn't, and I'm grateful."

