Jake Paul insists Conor McGregor’s team have been sent “proof of funds” following his invitation to the Irishman for a $50m boxing match between the two.

The YouTube star told TMZ Sports that talks are ongoing with McGregor’s management.

“We’re talking to his team,” Paul said. “[McGregor] looked at my DM on Instagram, but we’re talking to his team.

“When we sent them the proof of funds they put their tail between their ass. They’re like, ‘This little crazy kid ain’t playing.’”

The comments followed a vulgar call out video which Paul posted on social media last week. He even took aim at McGregor’s wife with his comments, trying to goad the Irish fighter into a big money match.

Of course, McGregor likely has other things on his mind. The iconic UFC fighter is set to rematch Dustin Poirier on January 23. It’s a high profile fight and one the Irishman is fully expected to win, given his dominant performance in the first bout between the pair.

Neither man is experienced in a professional boxing ring. McGregor’s sole outing was his loss to Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, while Jake Paul has two wins, both coming over opposition who had never previously boxed professionally.

His first win came over fellow YouTube personality Ali Eson Gib, who was thoroughly out of his depth. The same could be said for Paul’s second opponent; former NBA star Nate Robinson. The referee of that fight was heavily criticised for not jumping in sooner to stop the bout, as Robinson appeared unable to adequately defend himself.

The idea that Paul can make the leap from this sort of opposition to face world-level combat sports competitors is far-fetched at best.

Even if Paul’s $50m offer is real, there still remains the question of weight. There is a huge weight disparity between the two, with Paul competing as a cruiserweight, whereas McGregor made his boxing debut at welter.

