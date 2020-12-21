Every manager wants defenders who will put their body on the line to prevent a goal.

But Barcelona youngster Moussa Wague put his career on the line whilst on loan at PAOK Salonika last week.

PAOK Salonika were facing local rivals Aris and were trailing 1-0. It looked certain to be 2-0 in the 60th-minute as the ball bobbled towards the PAOK Salonika goal with the goalkeeper helpless.

But 22-year-old Wague got back and produced an astonishing goal-line clearance to prevent a certain goal.

Incredible defending.

But it came at a severe cost.

Immediately, there were fears that Wague could be forced to retire after he was seen smashing into the goalpost.

It has now emerged that Wague shattered his knee and required an operation.

Barcelona have now released a club statement to provide an update: "Moussa Wague has successfully undergone an operation this Saturday morning to repair and reconstruct patellar ligament in his right knee.

"The operation was performed by Dr Ramon Cugat under supervision of the FC Barcelona medical team.

"The Senegalese footballer has also ruptured posterior cruciate ligaments and has undergone conservative treatment.

"He will be out of action for an estimated nine months, and will remain in Barcelona for the recovery period."

The full-back has already been capped by his country, Senegal, 19 times and looks to be an extremely promising defender.

We wish him a full and speedy recovery.

