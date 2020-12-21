Anders Vejrgang has been doing some incredible things on FIFA 21.

The Dane, just 14 years old, has been making an absolute mockery of his opponents on FUT Champions.

FUT Champions is a game mode where the best of the best battle it out each week.

Each player gets 30 games to play, with better rewards given based on how many games you win.

It's extremely tough to win all 30 games but Vejrgang has no problem in doing that.

A few weeks back, we covered the moment the youngster hit 210 wins without enduring a single loss.

And late last night, Vejrgang managed to win his 300th consecutive game on FUT Champions.

That's right - Vejrgang has now played in 10 weekend leagues and has won all 30 games every time. He is simply unbeatable on the game mode.

The RB Leizpig eSports player has been on the receiving end of abuse from trolls in recent weeks and he sent a message to his haters after hitting the landmark.

"New world record. Still no shower, no sunlight and no Bruno pens for an another week, sorry haters," he wrote.

For reference, a clip emerged last week of Vejrgang losing the final of an online tournament, called the 'Blacki Cup', to a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

So he is actually beatable, but he is yet to taste defeat on FUT Champions.

View the team he used this week below:

GK: Nick Pope - 82

RB: James Tavernier - 84

CB: Kyle Walker - 86

CB: Joao Cancelo - 86

LB: Adama Traore - 84

CDM: Ruud Gullit - 90

CDM: Patrick Vieira - 88

CAM: Ronaldo - 94

CAM: Cristiano Ronaldo - 93

CAM: Kylian Mbappe - 90

ST: Neymar - 91

So Vejrgang managed to win all 30 games this week with Pope in goal.

His inclusion in the team just looks so out of place, but it clearly doesn't matter who's in between the sticks for the youngster.

What he is doing on FIFA 21 is quite astonishing. Unfortunately, he is unable to play professionally until he is 16 years old.

But he has got to be the best player in the world right now.

