Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable form for Liverpool with a brilliant cameo against Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Egyptian would have been disappointed to have been named on the bench for the game.

But he showed why he is one of the best players in the world when he took to the pitch in the 57th minute.

It didn't take long for Salah to make his mark as he set up Roberto Firmino.

The 28-year-old then scored twice, with his second an exquisite long-range effort which curled into the top corner.

However, if reports are to be believed, he may not be a Liverpool player much longer.

That's because friend and international teammate, Mohamed Aboutrika, has claimed that Salah is 'unhappy' at the club and Liverpool are considering selling him.

"I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field,” Aboutrika told beIN Sports, per Goal.

"If Salah was a player at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would've won the Ballon d'Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes.

"I do not have any influence over Salah's decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him."

Salah has now posted an image on social media of him smiling after the report emerged.

And many Liverpool fans have taken that as a sign that he is happy at the club.

It's not definitive that Salah was responding to the comments of his international teammate, but it does appear to be the case.

It would be catastrophic for Liverpool if Salah were to leave.

He's been brilliant ever since signing for the Reds in 2017, scoring 110 times in 173 games.

One thing is for sure: if Salah does want to leave and Liverpool have to let him go, it will take a mammoth bid to prise him away from Merseyside.

