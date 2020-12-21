Transfermarkt recently updated their Premier League player valuations to reflect their form since the last update in October.

The popular football website have become a go-to resource in the industry for valuations and statistics, and their recent update has provided an insight into the biggest winners and losers from the opening to the 2020/21 season.

With valuation increases ranging from €4.6m to €15m, here at GIVEMESPORT we've rounded up the 25 biggest rises in the Premier League based on the 17 December update.

If you were wondering who the most in-form players are this season, then this list should provide you with a clear indication.

Take a look at the 25-man strong list below...

25. Conor Gallagher - New value: €10m (€4.6m rise)

Conor Gallagher starred in the Championship with both Charlton and Swansea last season and the all-action midfielder has carried his form into his season-long loan with West Bromwich Albion.

24. Patrick Bamford - New value: €15m (€5m rise)

Leeds United's talisman has disproven the long accepted theory that he is unsuited to Premier League football with a fine opening to the season in front of goal.

Patrick Bamford's valuation will only continue to rise for as long as his hot streak continues.

23. Jan Bednarek - New value: €20m (€5m rise)

The partnership between Jannik Verstergaard and Jan Bednarek has been a defining feature of Southampton's commendable opening to the campaign.

Following a shaky start to life at Southampton, the Poland international has grown in stature under Ralph Hasenhuttl's tutelage.

22. Edouard Mendy - New value: €25m (€5m rise)

Chelsea newbie Edouard Mendy has provided calm and solitude where there was once chaotic uncertainty.

21. James Ward-Prowse - New value: €25m (€5m rise)

The Premier League's best set piece taker gets just reward for his enchanting opening to the season.

A menace from dead ball situations, James Ward-Prowse's delivery and goal scoring prowess have pushed the Saints towards the summit of the division.

20. Kalvin Phillips - New value: €27m (€5m rise)

Yorkshire's answer to Andrea Pirlo has made the step up to top flight football with seamless ease and grace.

A reliable metronome with an impressive range of passing and the fitness required to thrive in Marcelo Bielsa's system, Kalvin Phillips' stock is bound to increase in the coming years.

19. Pedro Neto - New value: €27m (€5m rise)

Pedro Neto is a massive talent for the future at 20 years old and a player who Wolves could reasonably expect to sell for a fee well in excess of his valuation here.

18. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - New value: €30m (€5m rise)

Tottenham Hotspur's new midfield general has been one of the signings of the season so far, thriving alongside Moussa Sissoko in a new-look double pivot.

Jose Mourinho will be delighted with his acquisition from Southampton.

17. Kurt Zouma - New value: €35m (€5m rise)

Kurt Zouma has firmly established himself as a regular at Chelsea and provided an aerial threat in the opponents' penalty area to supplement his excellent defensive work.

16. Reece James - New value: €35m (€5m rise)

That Reece James has largely managed to keep club captain Cesar Azpilicueta out of the starting XI at Chelsea tells you all you need to know about his form in the 2020/21 season.

Following years of hype and rising expectation, James has rapidly established himself as Trent Alexander-Arnold's biggest rival for England's right back berth.

15. Hakim Ziyech - New value: €45m (€5m rise)

Flashes of brilliance have boosted Hakim Ziyech's valuation to €45m though that is still short of the €50m he boasted in December 2019.

14. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - New value: €45m (€5m rise)

Everton's answer to Filippo Inzaghi has been in rampant form in front of goal this season and is well in the hunt for the Golden Boot award.

Perhaps the marginal rise doesn't do his progress justice.

13. Tanguy Ndombele - New value: €45m (€5m rise)

A reformed player under Jose Mourinho this season, Tanguy Ndbomele's valuation rise mirrors his resurgence following an underwhelming maiden 2019/20 campaign in north London.

12. Jack Grealish - New value: €50m (€5m rise)

Jack Grealish's stock has continued to rise during a pulsating start to the season which has seen him deservedly make a breakthrough at international level.

Whether his form will see him become a regular starter for England remains to be seen.

11. Youri Tielemans - New value: €50m (€5m rise)

Leicester City's slick central midfield operator is one of the best in class in the division and deserves his improved valuation.

10. Ferran Torres - New value: €50m (€5m rise)

Manchester City's versatile attacker has made an instant impact in his new surroundings, while his hat-trick for Spain against Germany in November certainly didn't do his stock any harm.

Though he is a winger by trade, his natural ability to find the net and tendency to exploit the space in behind has made him a preferred option to Gabriel Jesus at centre forward on a handful of occasions of late.

9. Neco Williams - New value: €10m (€6m rise)

One of the latest precocious talents to emerge from Liverpool's academy has benefited from the Merseyside outfit's injury woes this season.

Neco Williams has ably deputised for Trent Alexander-Arnold and his increased first team involvement can explain his valuation change.

8. Emiliano Martinez - New value: €18m (€6m rise)

Aston Villa's summer recruit has enjoyed 2020 more than most.

Having emerged from the shadows at Arsenal to help the club lift the FA Cup in August, Emiliano Martinez has since gone on to thrive in his new role at Villa Park.

7. James Justin - New value: €17m (€7m rise)

Just when Southgate thought he couldn't have any more options to choose from at right back.

James Justin has been a revelation at Leicester City this season, with his versatility to play in both full back positions serving as a valuable asset for Brendan Rodgers.

6. Ben White - New value: €22m (€7m rise)

One of the stars of Leeds' 2019/20 Championship winning campaign has continued to blossom following his step up to the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion's stubborn refusal to cash in during the summer has been vindicated.

5. Tomas Soucek - New value: €30m (€10m rise)

West Ham are often ridiculed for their transfer business but the signing of Tomas Soucek looks like a rare masterstroke from the recruitment team.

His valuation rise is indicative of his excellent form since arriving at London Stadium.

4. Ruben Dias - New value: €60m (€10m rise)

Ruben Dias earns his new valuation by virtue of the £65m fee Manchester City paid to bring him to English football.

The Portugal international is not without his flaws but he's certainly added a much needed layer of solidity to the club's defensive unit.

3. Bruno Fernandes - New value: €90m (€10m rise)

It's no surprise to see Manchester United's talisman this high up the list.

The extent of his impact has been well documented and in truth few would have argued if Transfermarkt had pushed his valuation beyond the €100m mark.

2. Curtis Jones - New value: €17m (€12m rise)

Curtis Jones is now firmly part of Liverpool's regular starting XI and it won't be long before he doubles or even triples his modest €17m valuation.

Full of imperious swagger and a desire to impact the game in the final third, the Reds have unearthed one of the most talented youngsters in English football right now.

1. Son Heung-min - New value: €90m (€15m rise)

Topping the pile is a player who has ascended into the world-class bracket this season.

His partnership with Harry Kane has underpinned Spurs' progress under Jose Mourinho and like Fernandes he could easily have breached the €100m mark, such is the consistency and quality of his form.

