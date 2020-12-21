Mikel Arteta is having an extremely rough spell as Arsenal manager.

The Gunners are winless in their last seven Premier League games and have picked up just two points in that period of time.

They have dropped to 14th in the table and are just four points clear of the relegation zone.

The north London side could genuinely be in a relegation battle and many think that there is a real chance of them going down this season.

While they have been poor in the league, a saving grace has been their performances in cup competitions.

Arsenal won all six of their Europa League games and are through to the last-32.

They are also in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and will play Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

Arteta spoke to the media ahead of that clash against the side he spent years as a coach.

And the 38-year-old gave a bizarre rant about stats during his press conference when commenting on Arsenal's recent poor form.

“When you look at the perspective how we are losing football matches and how we are where we are it’s pretty incredible,” he said.

“Last year against Everton we won the game with 25 per cent chance of winning, supported by the stats. We won 3-2.

“Last weekend it was 67 per cent chance of winning any Premier League in history, and nine percent of losing – and you lose. You lose.

“Three per cent against Burnley and you lose, seven per cent against Spurs and you lose. There is something else apart from that that has to go our way and at the moment it doesn’t.

“Saying that it doesn’t care because you lose and the only thing that cares and you lose the match and that’s why we’re here.”

What are you on about, Mikel? That might be more bizarre than Rafael Benitez's famous 'facts' rant.

Many Arsenal fans have been reacting with bemusement to his comments and you can view some of the reaction below.

At the end of the day, stats don't matter at all. The only thing that matters if the score-line at the end of a game.

Arteta will have to start getting results or Arsenal may have no choice but to replace him.

