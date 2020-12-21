West Brom transfer news: Sam Allardyce ready to reunite with goal-shy striker

Sam Allardyce might come with a certain brand of football attached to his name but there's little doubting his ability in steering whichever club turns to him when things look bleak.

Never relegated from the Premier League, his impressive track record may not have been wholly obvious during his maiden voyage as West Bromwich Albion coach but it is important to note he was less than a week into the job when a high-flying Aston Villa came to town.

Given the rivalry between the two clubs, it's clearly not as easy as accepting that from a fans' perspective but Allardyce does certainly have the CV to suggest the Baggies are still capable of retaining their status in England's elite division.

Indeed, he's barely had any time to impose himself on this team.

With the games coming thick and fast over the frantic festive period, he's unlikely to have much in the way of time on the training pitch either over the next few weeks, so the January transfer window surely takes on an added importance.

Well, according to yesterday's print edition of the Sunday Mirror (page 73), the 66-year-old is already plotting a move to bring a striker he's previously worked with to the Hawthorns.

They claim Newcastle United's Andy Carroll is a target for Allardyce, who managed him at West Ham United, and the Baggies could offer Steve Bruce's men a nominal fee in order to bring him to the club.

During the Magpies' 5-2 thumping away at Leeds United, the Chronicle reported how the 31-year-old appeared to have been furious with Bruce's decision not to bring him on despite the home side's struggles to defend set-pieces.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While Carroll hasn't scored since April 2018 in the Premier League, he did manage to record four assists for Newcastle last season and boasts an obvious threat in terms of his size and aerial ability.

Indeed, no West Brom attacker has averaged as many successful aerial duels as him (3.9, via WhoScored) and, with Sam Johnstone attempting 34 long balls during Allardyce's first game in charge, perhaps he can offer much more of a focal point as a target man.

Allardyce has previously praised the 9-cap England international while working with him and Carroll has contributed towards 26 goals in 57 games under his watch (14 goals, 12 assists according to Transfermarkt) so has shown an ability to flourish under him before.

All in all, there is some logic to his potential signing despite his lack of goals.

News Now - Sport News