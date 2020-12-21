Sunderland transfer news: Academy graduate set for Scottish loan in January

On the pitch at least, things are quiet for Sunderland given the three-game postponement as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

With takeover noise still buzzing off of it, these are strange times for the Black Cats but following the recent 4-0 win over Lincoln, there are some signs of the Lee Johnson era catching alight.

However, according to yesterday's print edition of the Sun, one man could be afforded an exit under the new manager.

Writing on page 65 of the paper, Alan Nixon has revealed that young goalkeeper Anthony Patterson could move on loan to Scottish Premiership strugglers, Hamilton Academical.

The 20-year-old has only ever made two appearances in senior competition for Sunderland but was name-checked by Jack Ross as a potential option for the first-team during his time in charge on Wearside.

A product of the club's academy, he signed a new deal back in June and has been included on the bench in four of the Black Cats' League One games so far this season.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given he's won awards at academy level for Sunderland, it'd be fair to say he's at least somewhat highly-rated by those behind the scenes at the club.

Still, given the urgent need for promotion back into the Championship, he's unlikely to get much in the way of a first-team chance at the moment barring an injury crisis.

Indeed, Sunderland have conceded the fewest amount of goals in the division so far and the experienced Lee Burge has been the nailed-on first-choice, with Remi Matthews also in the picture.

With that in mind, affording Patterson the chance to develop elsewhere looks a good decision at the moment. At Hamilton, he's certainly likely to be busy, with the Accies conceding the most goals in the Scottish Premiership so far.

News Now - Sport News