Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles lead chase for Championship creator

Humiliated at home by Liverpool, it must have been a miserable weekend to be a Crystal Palace fan.

While it is important to note just how lethal the champions were, there is no positive way in which to spin being beaten 7-0 at home and supporters would be well within their rights to demand at least some kind of change.

As often talked about when writing about Palace, 2021 does see a number of players' contracts expire and their eagerness to drive down the average age in the squad has been something reported by The Athletic.

With that in mind, a transfer line included in the print edition of yesterday's Sunday Mirror (page 71) makes sense.

They claim Palace are leading the chase for Reading midfielder Michael Olise.

Though only 19, the French-born teenager has already spent time with both Manchester City and Chelsea at academy level and the report suggests Leeds United tried to sign him over the course of the summer.

Already this season, he's recorded a Championship-high seven assists to go along with his four goals in 20 appearances and the Royals are said to be bracing themselves for offers.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The signing of another talented young attacker from a second division outfit has already paid dividends for Palace with Eberechi Eze impressing this season.

With the focus seemingly on getting younger, Olise would fit that mould and he was in for high praise from Football League World's Chief Editor, Sam Rourke.

As someone who frequently covers Reading, he described the player as 'classy' and praised his 'killer eye for a pass'. Indeed, looking at his WhoScored statistics, there's definitely scope for him to make his mark in the Palace side should he join.

Olise's average of 1.7 key passes per game would see him rank first in Roy Hodgson's squad for that particular metric while his 1.4 shots over the same period would see him sit fourth in Palace's current rankings.

Obviously, the Premier League would likely represent a step-up in quality but Eze has proven that sometimes risks are worth taking.

News Now - Sport News