West Ham leading race for red-hot Ligue 1 striker - report

West Ham have been in excellent form this season.

David Moyes’ side have proved themselves remarkably difficult to play against and have taken points off Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur this season and also beat both Leicester City and Wolves.

It is perhaps surprising, then, that they are 10th in the Premier League table, though they play Chelsea on Monday night.

A win over the Blues would see them move level on points with sixth-placed Southampton, and the club actually have a great record against Chelsea, having won their last two games against the Blues.

It is likely that Sebastien Haller could play up front, with Michail Antonio still trying to find his way back to full fitness, having scored a bicycle kick against Crystal Palace last weekend.

But it seems that Moyes is on the lookout for potential forward additions.

90min reports that Boulaye Dia is a target of the Irons as they attempt to bring in forward reinforcements across the next few weeks.

The January transfer window is looming and the report states that the Irons are currently at the front of the queue to sign the Stade Reims striker.

Dia has scored nine goals in 14 games this season, and there are a number of Premier League clubs circling him.

Newcastle United are interested, per the report, along with West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United. 90min quote other reports claiming both Arsenal and Everton are also interested.

With the January window around the corner, though, West Ham are said to be leading the queue to sign the forward, who is valued at £7.2m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

West Ham do need back-up in the striker department.

Having both Haller and Antonio is fine on paper but as Antonio’s injury has shown, the depth beyond the pair is not all that great.

Dia could be an intriguing pick-up then, given his incredible form this season – only PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has scored more Ligue 1 goals.

The Senegal international may well only be in a purple patch but he would improve the options available to manager Moyes.

If the Hammers can get him in, this would be a fine signing.

News Now - Sport News