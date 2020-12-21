Aston Villa news: Andy Gray compares £33m ace to Jamie Vardy

At one point over the course of the transfer window, Aston Villa's search for a striker didn't look as if it was going to plan.

Failing in a bid for Callum Wilson, Dean Smith ultimately paid former club Brentford a whopping £28m for the services of Ollie Watkins, a man who'd never played in the Premier League before.

At the time, such a deal - which is thought to be capable of rising to £33m - looked expensive though the 24-year-old has largely impressed since making the step-up, scoring six goals in his first twelve games.

Watkins' journey certainly is an interesting one.

Prior to his spell with the Bees, he cut his teeth with Exeter City and spent time on loan with Weston-super-Mare and, while he has progressed up the leagues quite consistently, has had to wait for his chance in the big-time.

Speaking to the print edition of yesterday's Sunday Mirror, former Villa striker Andy Gray suggested Watkins could ultimately prove to be Smith's version of Jamie Vardy.

"Ollie can make the leap like Vardy", he's quoted as saying of the £27m-rated (via Transfermarkt) forward on page 64.

"Watkins still has a lot to prove at this level, but I like what I see.

"He's got great movement, he has pace and will keep defenders worried.

"There's Jamie Vardy at Leicester, but others have made the jump and flattered to deceive before dropping down a level again.

"But I don't think Watkins will be like that - he's still young, ambitious and ready to learn."

The Leicester forward's own journey to the top has been well-documented amid his success with the Foxes and, though Watkins certainly has a long way to go to be considered on the same level as the former England international, the comparisons are obvious.

Both plied their trade away from elite academies and have come into the Premier League in their mid-20s and Villa appear to be on an upward trajectory at the moment, much as Leicester were after Vardy joined.

Clearly, that doesn't necessarily mean Villa will repeat their Midlands rivals' historic feat of winning the Premier League but the sentiment is similar.

Either way, Watkins does look to have been a good use of some pretty big funds.

