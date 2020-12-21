Liverpool are four points clear at the top of the Premier League despite missing arguably their most important player - Virgil van Dijk.

The world’s best defender picked up a serious ACL injury during the Merseyside derby, caused by Jordan Pickford’s shocking tackle.

As the news was confirmed of the seriousness of the injury, it looked unlikely that we’d see the Dutchman for the remainder of the season.

Last month, his manager Jurgen Klopp provided a promising update on his rehabilitation.

"Considering the circumstances, he's doing really well," said the Reds boss.

“His knee looks good for a knee with that surgery and the time he had since the surgery.

“So, yes, of course, we are in contact and he's doing well, that's true.”

And now, Van Dijk has provided an encouraging update of his own in video form.

He posted a 26-second video clip of him doing gym work and even kicking a football! He captioned it: “Step by step..”

To say it sparked a positive reaction from Liverpool fans would be an understatement.

In fact, many Liverpool fans think Van Dijk’s recovery is abnormal and now think he’ll be returning to first-team action before the end of the campaign.

Check out the reaction:

Despite his serious injury, the fact he’s 29 and that his current deal doesn’t expire until 2023, reports have emerged that Liverpool are ready to hand Van Dijk a new five-year contract in the New Year.

According to CBS, negotiations have already begun and the defender is keen to remain at Liverpool.

It seems his recovery is going extremely well and Liverpool fans can look forward to many more years watching Van Dijk marshall their defence.

