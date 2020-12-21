Roy Keane gives brutal verdict on Spurs star after damning Leicester defeat

Tottenham Hotspur have endured a disappointing week.

Having gone into their three fixtures against Crystal Palace, Liverpool, and Leicester City top of the Premier League, they have ended them in fifth.

Spurs drew with the Eagles and lost to both the Reds and the Foxes to see them fall six points behind Jurgen Klopp’s leaders.

That is ahead of Monday’s encounter between Chelsea and West Ham, too, as a win for the Blues could see them leapfrog Jose Mourinho’s men.

Against the Foxes, Spurs fell to a dispiriting 2-0 defeat, as they roundly failed to truly test Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal.

Serge Aurier conceded a penalty which Jamie Vardy scored and then Toby Alderweireld inadvertently scored an own goal to hand Brendan Rodgers’ men all three points.

Jose Mourinho attempted to change the course of the game in the second half as he brought Gareth Bale into the fray but the Wales international struggled during his 45-minute cameo.

Per WhoScored, Bale, valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, had 29 touches of the ball, had one shot off target, completed just 10 of his 18 attempted passes, and was dispossessed once.

And speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by The Sun, Roy Keane has laid into the winger, insisting that Bale is not good enough to make a real impact for Spurs following his loan return from Real Madrid.

He said: “I don’t see him getting back to the level he was a few years ago.

“Top players, you’ve got to play week in and week out.

“With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and when Bale is at his best - we’re going back a few years now.

“I know he’s produced big moments in big moments - but he looks way off it.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

It’s hard to argue with Keane here.

Bale has scored twice since his return for Spurs, once in the Europa League and once in the Premier League, the latter coming against Brighton & Hove Albion. It was a late winner, earning Spurs all three points.

But Bale simply hasn’t done enough to show how good he can be when he has been on the pitch.

The Wales international had a huge chance to turn the game around and potentially help Spurs find a way back into the game against the Foxes but he was largely anonymous.

That is not why he was signed – he is meant to be a game-changer, and should be altering these kinds of encounters, not watching them pass him by.

