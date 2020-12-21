With WrestleMania 37 just around the corner, AJ Styles has his eyes on the prize. This prize being either Triple H or Edge.

Although Styles has repeatedly said that he is coming to the end of his illustrious career, he claims there is a lot he wants to do before he retires, and another match seems to be on the top of his to-do list.

AJ certainly has had his pick of the bunch in previous WrestleMania events, taking on Chris Jericho at 32 and Shane McMahon a year later at ‘Mania 33.

He took on Shinsuke Nakamura at 34 and then added the notorious Randy Orton to his list of opponents at WrestleMania 35.

The Undertaker announced the end of his impressive WWE career seven months after his final bout against AJ Styles, in which The Deadman won in style. Since then, Styles has come out and announced that nobody was aware that the match at WrestleMania 36 would be The Undertaker’s last.

It was reported a while ago that AJ has said if he can’t compete against Drew McIntyre for the WWE title, he wants Edge. If Edge isn’t a viable option, he wants Triple H.

Styles told talkSPORT: “Well, if it can’t be Drew McIntyre [for the WWE title], give me Edge. If it can’t be Edge, give me Triple H. There’s a number of guys that are willing to step up and it can be any one of those."

AJ Styles faced off against Drew McIntyre last night in a bout which saw the Scot retain his WWE title. McIntyre had only anticipated to face Styles, but The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to make it a three-way contest for the belt.

Styles revealed that a match with Edge would let him get some “payback” after he received a Spear from Edge during the Royal Rumble.

“I’m telling you, I want Edge. I got some payback to get from the Royal Rumble. I got some payback to get from that spear. So it’s time to get some payback!”

As of now, there has been no reply from either Triple H or Edge, but some fans may be intrigued by the possibility of a match between “The Phenomenal One” and “The Game” or “The Rated-R Superstar."

