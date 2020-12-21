Arsenal make decision over January spending as relegation fears grow

Arsenal may well be in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

The Gunners are on a run of seven games without a win in the Premier League and have not picked up three points in the league since November 1st, when they beat Manchester United 1-0.

Since then, they have lost five and drawn two, with their latest result seeing them lose 2-1 to Everton at Goodison Park.

The results leave them 15th in the table, four points clear of 18th-placed Burnley.

The alarm bells may ring, though, when one considers that the Clarets actually have two games in hand on the Gunners, and they play Wolves on Monday.

With the January transfer window now looming, the Daily Mail reports that the Gunners’ hierarchy are set to back manager Mikel Arteta as they are genuinely concerned about the prospect of a relegation scrap.

A creative midfielder will be on their shopping list and Arteta is to be given money to spend but the report states that there are issues in the dressing room.

While the majority of players back Arteta, but that those who don’t are causing factions behind the scenes.

Arsenal have a defining run of fixtures over the Christmas period and play Chelsea on Boxing Day in the league before facing West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle United.

All three clubs following the game with the Blues are in the bottom half, with the Baggies firmly in the drop zone.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

It’s probably time to end the Arteta experiment here.

He came in as a manager with precious little experience, short of working with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and it just hasn’t worked out.

The Gunners have the individual talent to be fighting for a spot in the top six but instead, they are seriously contemplating the prospect of a relegation fight.

That the conversation is even taking place is remarkable and is evidence enough that Arteta isn’t good enough.

Moving him on, thanking him for giving it a try, and bringing in someone with actual experience should be Arsenal’s desire here.

