Charlie Woods – son of golf legend Tiger – has priced at 7/1 to win a Major after an impressive performance at last weekend’s PNC Championship.

Charlie teamed up with his father for the event, with the duo recording a 10-under-par round of 62 to place five shots behind eventual winner Justin Thomas and his son.

Despite being aged just 11, Charlie’s swing was almost an exact replica of the legendary swing which has seen Tiger win 110 professional golf events to date.

Commentators marvelled at the tempo and rhythm of his swing, whilst he also received rave reviews on social media.

One of his drives travelled a total distance of 175 yards, landing just four yards short of the hole, before he tapped in to record an eagle.

And whilst it may be early days for the son of one of the greatest golfers ever to play the game, it is clear that he has plenty of talent.

That is why bookmakers Coral have priced up Charlie’s chances of following in his father’s footsteps and winning PGA Majors, if he does indeed turn professional.

Alongside the odds of 7/1 to win a Major, he is priced at 25/1 to win The Masters – an event Tiger has won five times.

He is also 10/1 to become world number one by 2040, the year in which he would turn 31 years of age. There’s plenty of time for that one.

Of course, it is not the first time a bet involving a sporting family has hit the headlines. Footballer Chris Kirkland’s family netted close to £10,000 when the goalkeeper made his debut for England back in 2006, with his father Eddie having staked a total of £98.10, raised between work colleagues, friends and family, at odds of 100/1, that Kirkland would make a national team appearance before the age of 30.

With performances like the one we saw from Charlie Woods over the weekend, there’s a good chance we could be revisiting this article in several years’ time ourselves, with Woods a second-generation golfing champion.

News Now - Sport News