Diogo Jota is having a superb first season at Liverpool.

Some people questioned Liverpool decision to sign the Portuguese in a deal worth £45 million last summer.

But he has silenced his critics with a number of brilliant displays.

In 2020/21, Jota has scored seven times in 17 games, despite starting on the bench in a number of those.

Football isn't the only thing Jota is good at, though. The 24-year-old is also a superb FIFA player.

Jota was crowned ePremierLeague champion in April. Jota represented Wolves in a tournament which featured the likes of Todd Cantwell and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Shortly after, Jota won all 30 of his games in a FUT Champions weekend league, which was enough for 61st in the world. An impressive feat indeed.

Jota appears to spend much of his time on FIFA but he isn't having the best of times, it seems.

That's because the Liverpool star posted a video on Instagram whereby he experienced a frustrating bug mid-game.

It appears that Jota was preparing to take a penalty with Cristiano Ronaldo.

But, a glitch in the game meant that the ball was on the goal-line and the opposing goalkeeper was stuck in the net, meaning the penalty could not be taken.

Some time had gone, with the game now in the 18th minute of stoppage-time.

Watch the video below:

That must be so annoying. You can see the pain in Jota's eyes when he switches the camera on to him.

Jota has previously called out EA Sports for failing to upgrade his rating from last year.

"I think they were taken by surprise when I went to Liverpool," He told Einsteins TVI, per the Daily Mail.

"They thought I was going to stay at Wolverhampton and then they didn't even bother to upgrade my card.

"I kept the data from last season, and despite being one of the best scorers in the Europa League and everything, they didn't even bother.

"As long as they send me my 99 card, which it seems every professional player is entitled to, I am happy."

Jota is currently out injured but it's fair to say he's made a mockery of the 80 rating that EA Sports gave him at the start of the season.

