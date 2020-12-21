Spurs boss Mourinho makes major decision over Aurier after big Leicester error

Tottenham Hotspur lost to Leicester City at the weekend.

The defeat, which came after a draw with Crystal Palace and a defeat to Liverpool, moved Spurs down into fifth in the Premier League table ahead of Monday’s fixtures.

And it was a particularly dispiriting performance from Jose Mourinho’s men.

Heading into half-time locked level at 0-0, Serge Aurier conceded a penalty, as he barged into the back of James Justin, which Jamie Vardy converted.

Vardy then played a key role in the second goal, too, as he sent a header towards goal that was deflected into the back of the net by Toby Alderweireld.

And now it seems Mourinho is planning to punish Aurier for his role in the defeat.

Football Insider reports that Matt Doherty, the right-back signed from Wolves in the summer, has been told to prepare for a lengthy run in the first-team.

It should be said that Aurier was actually in excellent form against the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

But the Ivory Coast international may now be on the bench for the foreseeable future, with Mourinho shuffling his pack over the festive period.

Spurs play Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup this week before a league clash with Wolves and it will be interesting to see which right-back plays in which game.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Aurier undid all of his good work with one act of genuine stupidity.

He barged into the back of Justin when the Leicester full-back was not facing goal, and did not have the chance to bring it down and potentially shoot at goal.

There was absolutely no need for the Ivorian to make any contact with Justin at all.

Mourinho has Doherty in his squad, of course, thanks to his summer business, and this seems like the perfect time to bring the ex-Wolves man back into the fold.

A Republic of Ireland international, he has not played in the league since the clash with West Bromwich Albion, mainly due to illness, and he deserves the chance to stake his claim across the festive period.

News Now - Sport News