Odion Ighalo has been used sparingly by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United this year.

The Nigerian striker has failed to hit the back of the net in his four appearances so far in 2020/21.

His last outing for the Red Devils came earlier this month, where he was sent on in the last minute against Paris Saint-Germain.

That means Ighalo has had a lot of free time in the past few months.

And it appears he has spent the vast majority of it playing FIFA 21.

That's because a Reddit user, u/ZeeEagle, has claimed to have played Ighalo on the latest edition of the game.

And he's posted the Man United ace's side. View it below:

GK: Ederson - 89

RB: Gianluca Zambrotta - 86

CB: Laurent Blanc - 89

CB: Paolo Maldini - 92

LB: Alphonso Davies - 86

CDM: Ruud Gullit - 90

CDM: Odion Ighalo - 99

CAM: Ronaldo - 94

CAM: Patrick Vieira - 88

CAM: Pele - 95

ST: Kylian Mbappe - 91

It’s important to note that it’s not necessarily his team, Ighalo may have been given the card and passed it on to a friend or family member.

But, regardless, that is an absolutely ridiculous side. He has seven Icons, spearheaded by Pele and Ronaldo.

He's put himself at CDM, which probably isn't a bad shout given his card is 99-rated and can do everything.

It's eyebrow raising that he doesn't have any United players but he does have a Man City star: Ederson.

It still wasn't enough to win against against the Reddit user who posted his team, though, with u/ZeeEagle emerging victorious 4-2.

