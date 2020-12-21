Leeds tipped to move for 96-cap international in January

Leeds United renewed hostilities with Manchester United at the weekend.

The two sides had not played each other since 2011 in a League Cup clash which the Red Devils won 3-0.

They had not played each other in the Premier League since 2004, when Alan Smith cancelled out Paul Scholes’ opener to give Leeds a point.

On Sunday though, Marcelo Bielsa’s men were outclassed and lost 6-2 at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay scored twice within the first three minutes, while Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof also found the net to make it 4-0 before half-time.

Liam Cooper pulled one back to make the scoreline 4-1, prior to goals from Daniel James and a penalty from Fernandes.

Stuart Dallas had the final word, though, to make it 6-2, and that is how the game ended, with Leeds now 14th in the Premier League table.

It is perhaps little surprise, then, that they have been tipped to sign a goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

The Athletic has reported that Sergio Romero is poised to depart United in the next month and Kevin Phillips, the former England striker, believes it is a deal that Leeds should consider.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I think Romero is a goalkeeper Leeds will look at.

“Whether they are looking to bring in a goalkeeper as a first choice or to challenge, they will be shopping in that market.

“They will want someone with experience and he has the experience of playing at one of the biggest clubs in the world. He can handle that pressure.

“It just depends on whether Romero wants to come and fight for a spot or take a similar route to Emiliano Martinez at Villa. Tom Heaton was out injured so he was guaranteed to play straight away. It depends on the player.

“I would certainly imagine Leeds have some interest in that.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Romero would be an interesting signing for Leeds.

Illan Meslier has played 14 times in the Premier League but he has conceded a staggering 30 goals, at an average of 2.1 per game.

The Red Devils stopper could come in and solve some of those issues and potentially help Meslier learn and grow as the season progresses.

After all, Romero is a truly experienced player and has won 96 caps for Argentina, while also playing a total of 61 times for United.

In that time, he has conceded just 27 goals, a lower number than Meslier has let in this season.

News Now - Sport News