The top 50 game releases for PS4 in 2020 have been rated, and it’s a strong list.

Metacritic – a reviews and ratings site – has compiled a list ranking this year’s game releases for the PlayStation 4.

The next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft have now been introduced, with gamers across the world eager to claim one for themselves.

This list has all the games with the best ratings released in 2020. The rankings include the Metacritic score (out of a possible 100) as well as a user score (rated with a maximum of 10) based on reviews and ratings completed by gamers.

So, let’s take a look.

50-31

50. Visage – 80/7.7

49. Mega Man Zero – 80/8.1

48. DIRT 5 – 80/5.4

47. Superliminal – 80/7.0

46. Super Mega Baseball 3 – 80/6.4

45. Neon Abyss – 80/tbd

44. Going Under – 80/tbd

43. Under Night in-Birth Exe: Later[cl-r] – 80/6.3

42. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – 80/7.3

41. WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship – 81/6.3

40. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – 81/7.1

39. Creature in the Well – 81/6.5

38. Genshin Impact – 81/6.1

37. CrossCode – 81/7.3

36. SnowRunner – 81/7.0

35. Bloodroots – 81/6.5

34. Hunt: Showdown – 81/6.9

33. Pixel Ripped 1995 – 82/6.3

32. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – 82/8.9

31. Fuser – 82/6.7

50-31 Summary

It’s worth noting that even though these rankings may be considered worse than those further down in the list, Visage is still rated a strong 80 of a possible 100. Fan-favourite Fall Guys features in this part of the list; a fun and easy-playing multiplayer game of chaos. The Legend of Heroes has the highest user score in this part of the rankings, showing that it is highly recommended by gamers. The latest instalment of the Assassin’s Creed series is also featured here. Having just been released, gamers are still playing and completing this eagerly-awaited game in the series.

30-11

30. Two Point Hospital – 82/7.0

29. Streets of Rage 4 – 82/8.1

28. Huntdown – 82/7.2

27. Desperados III – 82/7.7

26. Yakuza 5 Remastered – 82/7.8

25. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – 82/6.2

24. Freedom Finger – 82/7.6

23. Katamari Damacy REROLL – 83/8.3

22. Creaks – 83/6.8

21. Sackboy: A Big Adventure – 83/9.0

20. MLB The Show 20 – 83/6.6

19. Ghost of Tsushima – 83/9.2

18. Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 84/7.4

17. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – 85/8.3

16. Bayonetta & Vanquish – 85/7.9

15. Nioh 2 – 85/7.9

14. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 85/7.5

13. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 86/8.9

12. Cuphead – 86/8.1

11. F1 2020 – 86/7.4

30-11 Summary

This collection of games show some very high user scores from gamers, such as Sackboy and 13 Sentinels, showing that gamers are big fans of these particular games. The highly-anticipated Crash Bandicoot instalment is also featured here, with gamers having the opportunity to dive back into some nostalgia. Sports games such as MLB and the new F1 release has also been rated highly, with high recommendations for sports fans.

The Top 10

10. Spelunky 2 – 87/8.3

9. DOOM Eternal – 87/8.3

8. Final Fantasy VII Remake – 87/8.2

7. Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – 88/6.3

6. Pistol Whip – 88/6.9

5. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 – 89/8.9

4. Dreams – 89/8.7

3. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – 93/9.9

2. The Last of Us Part II – 93/5.7

1. Persona 5 Royal – 95/8.2

Top 10 Summary

Persona 5 Royal takes the top spot. The role-playing game taking place in Tokyo, Japan has been very highly rated since its release in October. Exclusive to the PlayStation, The Last of Us sequel comes in at number two, with gamers waiting for this instalment for almost five years before being able to continue its story. The Dragon Quest release has the highest user score in the rankings – almost a perfect score based on gamers’ ratings. The definitive edition of this game includes all content from original Dragon Quest release. The highly-anticipated remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater was also very well received from gamers across the world, who had been waiting to be hit by all the nostalgia of the most iconic skateboarding game ever made.

