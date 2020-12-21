Since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017, Mohamed Salah has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world.

He already has a Premier League and Champions League crown to his name whilst playing for the Reds, as well as a Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

In terms of individual honours, the Egyptian won the Premier League Golden Boot in consecutive seasons between 2017/18 and 2018/19, and has also been named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year (both in 2017/18).

He is also his country’s second-highest goal scorer, with his 43 strikes for Egypt achieved in just 68 national team caps.

It is no wonder, then, that Salah is one of the most marketable athletes in the world. His contract at Liverpool has two years left to run, and has cemented his place as one of the top earners at the Premier League champions.

We’ll take a closer look at the 28-year-old’s net worth below.

How much is Mohamed Salah worth?

According to Forbes, Salah’s earnings total around $23.1 million (around £17.3 million), mainly as a result of his Liverpool contract, which reportedly contains performance-based incentives.

The Egyptian sits in 34th position in the list of highest-paid athletes for 2020, ahead of the likes of Paul Pogba, Jordan Spieth and Zion Williamson, whilst he narrowly makes it into the Celebrity 100 for the year in exactly 100th place. Salah’s net earnings, according to the Celebrity 100 list, are $35.1m (£26.3m) as of April 2020.

He also has deals with several key sponsors, including the likes of Adidas, Electronic Arts and DHL International.

How much does Mohamed Salah earn from endorsements?

Salah currently earns a total of $12m (£9m) from endorsements. He currently has a sponsorship deal with Vodafone, alongside a multi-year boot contract with Adidas, for whom he also features in advertisements.

How much charity work does Mohamed Salah take part in?

Salah founded the Mohamed Salah Charity Foundation in his home country, which aims to help families in need financially by giving them monthly allowances.

Back in 2018, he funded the construction of a hospital and school in Egypt, whilst he donated £2.5 million to the National Cancer Institute of Egypt after a terrorist incident in 2019.

In the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Salah donated around £405,000 worth of food and fresh meat to his home town of Nagrig.

