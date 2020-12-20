Manchester United's Dan James is a loan target for Premier League club Brighton, according to The Sun.

Brighton have struggled offensively this season despite an expansive style of play, scoring just 16 goals in 14 games, and manager Graham Potter - who oversaw James' big breakthrough at Swansea - believes the Welsh winger could be a huge asset for the south coast club.

At Manchester United, meanwhile, James has endured a difficult spell since an explosive start to his Old Trafford career, during which the 23-year-old found three goals and six assists in his first 19 Premier League games.

That saw club legend Ryan Giggs even compare James to Cristiano Ronaldo for the manner in which he'd continually look to get on the ball and drive at defenders despite being constantly fouled.

However, James had to wait until Sunday for his first Premier League goal involvement since that run, when he netted against Leeds - which marked his first outing in the top flight since a 58th-minute withdrawal against Chelsea in October.

The goal against Leeds was a welcome one but remains an exception rather than the norm and it seems James needs a loan move to really reignite a career which has stalled over the last 12 months.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

On paper, this looks like the ideal solution to James' limited game-time and lack of form for the Red Devils.

James would be moving to the exact level of club where he'll get plenty of minutes and can push for an instrumental role in the starting XI, while Brighton's ongoing relegation battle ensures there's some pressure to perform rather than simply going through the motions.

More importantly, he'd also get to work under Potter, whose guidance at Swansea earned James a move to Old Trafford and had him talked about as one of the biggest prospects in British football.

If anybody knows how to get the best out of the Welshman it's surely the current Seagulls boss, who furthermore insists on a style of play James should benefit from.

United won't find a more logical loan destination for James mid-season, so this one's a bit of a no-brainer.

