Liverpool may need to swap rarely-seen ace for Bundesliga star

Liverpool’s January transfer window is likely to be characterised by their hunt for a central defender.

The club have a number of issues in the position, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez both set to be out for the remainder of the season.

They have still enjoyed some consistent results without the Dutchman and the England international, though, and are currently top of the Premier League table after a narrow win over Tottenham Hotspur and a 7-0 humiliation of Crystal Palace.

They have still conceded 19 goals, though, a number that is higher than a number of clubs, including 18th-placed Burnley.

And The Daily Telegraph reports that Schalke believe the Reds will bid for Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old is a full Turkey international with six caps to his name, and has made a total of 36 appearances for Schalke this season.

The club are in dire form, though, and have yet to win in the Bundesliga, even losing 8-0 to Bayern Munich on the first day of the season.

Were they to bid for Kabak, Liverpool may have to offer a player in part-exchange, per the report, and Schalke are said to be keen on striker Divock Origi.

The Belgium international has played just seven minutes of Premier League football this season but it remains to be seen if he would be willing to swap Merseyside for Germany.

Schalke are currently rock-bottom of the Bundesliga and are seven points off guaranteed safety.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This poses a problem for Liverpool if they really want Kabak.

Origi does have history of playing in the Bundesliga, having spent the 2017/18 season on loan at VfL Wolfsburg.

But one cannot imagine the Belgian being willing to try to help Schalke avoid relegation.

It may be that Liverpool actually need to pay a bit more than usual to bring Kabak in, instead of sweetening the deal with a potential swap.

Kabak is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2024.

