Leeds wonderkid eyed by multiple clubs as January transfer window looms

Leeds United have been on a rollercoaster since their return to the Premier League.

The Whites have gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United already this season and pushed the first two to the limit.

They lost 4-3 to the Reds, drew with City, but against United, at the weekend, they were outclassed and lost 6-2 at Old Trafford.

This season already, Leeds have conceded a league-high 30 goals, while scoring 24, a number only bettered by the top six and Chelsea.

They have not had a problem hitting the back of the net, then, and they seem to have their future set in that area too.

Sam Greenwood is currently in the Leeds academy, having moved to the club from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

He has been in electric form, too, scoring six goals in seven games in Premier League 2, and The Daily Telegraph now reports that there are a number of clubs interested in taking him on loan.

Scouts from the Championship are said to have taken note of his form for the Under-23s, and believe he could follow in the footsteps of Rhian Brewster by making a real impact in the second-tier if he makes a loan move.

Brewster scored 10 goals in 20 Championship outings for Swansea last season before his summer move to Sheffield United, but Leeds would rather keep Greenwood at the club, should there be any injures in the first-team.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is interesting.

Greenwood is clearly enjoying some excellent form for the Under-23s but one has to wonder if his development would be better served by playing senior football.

During his time at Arsenal, he played primarily for the Under-18s, and made just seven appearances for the Under-23s.

At Leeds, he has gone straight into the latter age group and is proving his worth.

One can understand why Leeds would want to keep the 18-year-old close by in case of injuries but he is still young enough for it to be said that he is still developing.

A loan would probably be the best option, especially if a deal can be agreed that would see him play regularly.

