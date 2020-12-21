Leeds United news: Robbie Fowler backed Marcelo Bielsa before Man Utd loss

If ever a week summed up Leeds United's return to the Premier League, you'd be hard-pressed to find one more suitable than the one just gone.

With Marcelo Bielsa's men second in the Premier League table for both expected goals (via UnderStat) for and against, much has been made of their tactical approach.

Having smashed Newcastle United 5-2 at home, a first trip to Old Trafford in a decade ended in disaster as their bitter rivals Manchester United scored six goals to their two.

After the game, there were jibes about the enigmatic Argentine coach's style and how it can lead to conceding goals.

However, Bielsa remained firm in his assessment that his was the way to go and, writing before the game, former Leeds striker Robbie Fowler backed the 65-year-old and cited the fact both Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have praised him highly.

"It says it all when two fantastic managers admit they have learnt so much from him," he wrote on page 63 of yesterday's print edition of the Sunday Mirror.

"It tells you everything you want to know about his influence."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

As Jonathan Wilson recently pointed out on the Football Weekly Podcast, part of Bielsa's charm is the imprint he can have on a club and their fans.

Not a manager renowned for winning trophies, his connection appears to have been built on a certain style and that, ultimately, is what took Leeds up from the Championship at long, long last.

Indeed, reports last week from the Daily Mail suggested NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers were close to offering the club more financial support as a result of his work in helping Leeds impress in the top tier.

There may be losses and goals conceded but such a set-up has brought success on the pitch and potentially more money off it, so to change because it was exploited by a team boasting an attack full of big names seems counter-intuitive.

Fowler is right to talk about Guardiola and Pochettino's praise. Clearly, Bielsa is a man who knows what he's doing even if it's not always obvious to the untrained eye.

