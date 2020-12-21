Club legend savages Arsenal's summer signing

Willian has struggled since his move to Arsenal.

Signed from Chelsea in the summer on a free transfer, he was handed a three-year contract when he arrived, despite being the wrong side of 30.

Since moving across London, the Brazilian has made a total of 12 appearances in the Premier League and has provided three assists, though two of those came on the opening day against Fulham.

It has been an underwhelming start to his Gunners career to say the least, with Mikel Arteta’s men winning just four times in the Premier League.

And following their latest defeat, a 2-1 loss to Everton at Goodison Park, Gunners legend Tony Adams has slammed the signing of the two-time Premier League winner.

Speaking on Stadium Astro, as quoted by Goal, Adams suggested that the deal to sign him was “lazy” and believes it is a transfer that would not have been sanctioned by former manager Arsene Wenger.

He said: “That's lazy recruitment for me. You've got to really question the recruitment process at Arsenal at the moment.

“We've had some wonderful players and wonderful principles under Arsene Wenger. He went for a young player, you wouldn't have even considered Willian if Arsene was still in control at the club.

“For him a forward over the age of 30, physiologically he doesn't think he can get that player to consistently to perform to the levels that Arsene would want him to get, it wouldn't even have been on the agenda.

“This is a straightforward agent recommendation, he's got the same agent as the sports director [Edu] so it's an easy option for him, three-year contract, there we go. I think it's really poor recruitment.

“And to have someone like Willian, one shot in 12 games. I'm like, 'Hold on, put [Joe] Willock out there'. We've got [Gabriel] Martinelli back in there. You've got other options.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, what Adams said.

Arsenal’s signing of Willian smacked of a signing that was done because the player was available, not because he was the player they actually needed.

It is all the more remarkable when one considers that Willian was said to have been handed a contract worth £220,000-per-week, which is actually more than club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He has not had any real impact on proceedings and one has to imagine that someone like Willock or Martinelli would at least be able to add some more impetus to proceedings.

Arteta should listen to Adams and, really, he should drop Willian to the bench; it is the fate his performances deserve.

