Liverpool & Leeds target may make January exit after breakout season

Michael Olise is a man in demand.

The Reading midfielder has been in excellent form throughout this season and has made a genuine first-team breakthrough at the age of 19.

This season, already, he has 20 Championship appearances to his name and has scored four goals, while also registering seven assists.

Olise is capable of playing in a number of different positions, too, as he can feature on both flanks and in central midfield.

In total, he has made 48 appearances for Reading and has also won two caps for the France Under-18 side.

And he is attracting interest from the Premier League.

Football Insider reports that both Liverpool and Leeds United have expressed an interest in signing Olise.

Reading are said to have accepted that he is likely to leave in the January transfer window, even though they are keen to extend his deal beyond its current 2022 expiration.

Leeds have been tracking Olise since August but the Premier League champions are also suitors, along with Arsenal, Wolves, and Crystal Palace.

He is valued at £4m by Transfermarkt but one has to think he would go for a significantly higher fee than that if he were to depart in January.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Olise is such an intriguing prospect.

He has some truly exceptional numbers this season in the Championship and, per FBref, he averages a goal or an assist every 0.76 games.

He looks forward consistently and also averages an impressive 0.93 shots on target per game – he likes to get on the ball and then actually do something with it.

A move feels like the next step as he has established himself as a proper first-team player during his time with Reading.

Working under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds could be the best thing for him, as he would surely develop quickly and be given the opportunity to play Premier League football on a regular basis.

