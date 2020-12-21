Newcastle ace admits he considered retirement during injury woes

Newcastle United have endured a rather mixed start to the Premier League season.

The Magpies are currently 12th in the Premier League table, having played 13 games in 2020/21.

Steve Bruce’s side have won five and lost five of their games, while also drawing three.

One of those draws came against Fulham at the weekend, following a loss to Leeds United, and a win over West Bromwich Albion.

Their form has been characterised by a run of inconsistency and the result at the weekend was particularly galling given the sending off of Joachim Andersen midway through the second half.

Newcastle made a surprise selection in defence, as Paul Dummett started the game and lasted 79 minutes at left-back.

Dummett had spent almost a year on the sidelines, and had not played for the club since January prior to the weekend clash.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph following the game, though, he has admitted that he considered retirement when he was out.

He said: “It’s been a long, tough road with lots of ups and downs. There were times when you’re at home gutted watching the lads feeling like you want to quit because you go through periods when you don’t feel any better.

“You want to be out there on the pitch playing, and for 11 months I’ve not been able to do that.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Dummett is a proper Geordie.

He has come through the ranks at Newcastle, and has made 186 appearances for the club in total.

The full-back is now back to full fitness and could well have the chance to once again establish himself in Bruce’s starting XI.

The 29-year-old has a contract that expires in 2022, and could now be given the opportunity to convince the Magpies to hand him an extension.

His nightmare, at last, is over.

