Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are always good value for money on Monday Night Football.

The Liverpool and Manchester United legends are many people's picks for the best football pundits on television, providing both fascinating insight and quality entertainment on Sky Sports.

And that blockbuster combination is never more apparent than when they're given the airtime afforded to them on the beloved MNF to discuss the televised game and broader talking points.

Carragher and Neville

That was no different this time around as Neville and Carragher settled into the studio for the final time before Christmas, sinking their teeth into a double bill of Premier League action.

In truth, it wasn't the most thrilling evening of entertainment with Burnley securing a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea getting the better of West Ham United 3-0 at home.

But with the festive season just days away, there was an opportunity for Neville and Carragher to both reflect on the turbulence of 2020 as well as the potential offerings of 2021.

Football predictions

For now, we're going to focus on the latter because Sky put their premier pundits to the test by asking them to make a series of key predictions on world football next year.

Making footballing predictions is always near enough impossible, but it's no coincidence that fans and pundits take the plunge every year because it's incredibly fun to do.

You can either stake your claim as the second coming of Nostradamus if you pull it off or laugh about it afterwards if you're wide of the mark, so how did Neville and Carragher fare?

Predictions for 2020

Well, you can check out their predictions down below as well as a brilliant clip from Sky's coverage showing Carragher's hilarious reaction to Neville's pick for his 'player to watch' in 2021.

Gary Neville

Premier League winner: Liverpool

Premier League top four: Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League relegation: Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion

Player to watch: Paul Pogba

Euro 2020 winner: Spain

England at Euro 2020: Semi-finals

Jamie Carragher

Premier League winner: Liverpool

Premier League top four: Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea

Premier League relegation: Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham

Player to watch: John Stones

Euro 2020 winner: France

England at Euro 2020: Semi-finals

Similar suggestions

To be fair, it's interesting to see how similar their selections are with Liverpool getting the nod for the title from both of them, while they're in agreement about the Manchester clubs reaching the top four.

There's also a crossover with two of their picks to drop down to the Championship and they're optimistic that England will reach the final four at Euro 2020, albeit with different winners.

The most eye-opening punt is, of course, Pogba. It's certainly surprising when you consider Mino Raiola essentially confirmed that he'll be leaving next year, so it's no wonder Carragher found it amusing.

Then again, to be fair to Neville, we can see a world where Pogba has an unexpected say in the Premier League title race before kissing goodbye to Old Trafford. But either way, bring on 2021.

