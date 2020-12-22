It’s fair to say that Mohamed Salah has exceeded all expectations since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in a deal worth £36.9 million back in June 2017.

The Egyptian forward had previously struggled in English football with Chelsea but rediscovered his form and confidence in Italy before taking his game to a completely different level with the Reds.

In 173 games, Salah has scored a magnificent 110 goals and provided 45 assists. He’s also helped the club win multiple titles including both the Champions League and the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has won the Premier League Golden Boot award twice and is currently the leading goalscorer in England’s top division with 13 goals this term.

However, concerning reports emerged earlier this week claiming Salah is unhappy at Liverpool.

Mohamed Aboutrika, his friend and former international teammate, told beIN Sports: "I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field.

“I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public. One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland.

"If Salah was a player at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would've won the Ballon d'Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes.”

Following these reports, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said “it doesn’t surprise” him to hear that Salah may want to leave Anfield.

“I thought Salah would always leave Liverpool, I said that a couple of years ago - maybe it was a bit premature at the time, saying he would leave in the next 18 months,” the former Manchester United captain said on Monday Night Football.

“I always had the feeling that he would want to go and explore playing in a different country and that he would have aspirations to do so.”

Neville, who selected Salah over Sadio Mane in his Team of 2020, then summed up the difference between the two Liverpool stars.

“The reason I’ve always chosen Salah over Mane is that Salah is cold-blooded,” he added. “Mane’s a team player, you know he would put the team first. Salah is cold-blooded and that’s not a negative.

“That makes Liverpool vicious as a team because I think he’s the type that would just go and do it again and again and again and again and he’ll not stop.

“That’s probably why the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, whoever it is that’s after him is probably in his ear.

“He’s got two-and-a-half years on his contract, so I don’t think Liverpool will be forced to sell at this moment in time. They won’t be messed around.

“They’ve got a strength and that authority now with Jurgen Klopp there, they can sit and relax a little bit. But there will come a decision in the next six to 18 months about what to do with him.

“If he’s not going to sign a new contract then you either let his contract run down, which they won’t do, or they’ll cash-in on him and see an opportunity to bring in someone else.”

