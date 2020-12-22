Roberto Firmino has silenced his haters with a series of brilliant performances for Liverpool recently.

Serious questions were being asked about the Brazilian forward after scoring just nine Premier League goals on the way to winning the title last season, his lowest total in the famous red jersey.

Combine that with the arrival of Diogo Jota, who has already scored nine goals on Merseyside and doubt was starting to be cast over Firmino's future in the club's iconic front three.

Firmino back in the goals

Besides, the goal droughts that had blighted his 2019/20 campaign seemed to have bled into the current season with only one goal from his first eight appearances in the Premier League.

However, everything changed during the 3-0 win over Leicester City when Firmino, having missed a number of huge opportunities at Anfield, finally found the net with an inch-perfect header.

It was clear from the reaction of the 29-year-old that it meant more than any ordinary goal and every outfield Liverpool player joined him to celebrate the culmination of one of their biggest wins of 2020.

Penchant for crucial goals

And it seems to have opened the floodgates for Firmino who, having been given more game time due to Jota's injury, has scored three goals and provided an assist in his last two league outings.

Yes, his glorious brace during the 7-0 Crystal Palace thrashing hogged most of the headlines, but it was his dramatic winner against Tottenham Hotspur that carried the greater importance.

In fact, we'd go as far as saying that it underlined Firmino's penchant for scoring crucial goals, which has been a common theme throughout his Liverpool career regardless of his form overall.

Video of Firmino's important goals

Besides, for all his troubles in front of goal last season, the shots that he did convert tended to be in games that were pivotal to the title race and his Spurs goal suggests 2020/21 will be no different.

Naturally, it hasn't been lost on Liverpool fans and Twitter user @SeventySixRole decided to celebrate this important aspect of Firmino's game with a brilliant montage earlier this week.

Set to some simmering music from Hans Zimmer, the two-minute compilation goes to show that Firmino has scored even more important goals than you might remember, so check it out here:

Big game player

Wow, wow, wow. Massive goals scored against Manchester City, Arsenal, AS Roma, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Wolverhampton Wanderers and in a FIFA Club World Cup final to boot.

Say what you like about Firmino's statistics, but you can't deny that the guy has an uncanny knack for popping up with vital goals, arguably more so than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

And if anything, it's just another whopping counterpoint amidst claims that Firmino doesn't contribute enough goals despite his wider role in the number nine position that has long been recognised.

However, even if you completely ignore the glorious hold-up play and defensive-splintering runs, Firmino is a striker that so many clubs would die for given his flair for important goals alone.

