The mere fact that football fans are debating whether Arsenal could be relegated from the Premier League this season sums up the club’s dire current situation.

The Gunners have picked up a dismal 14 points from their first 14 fixtures of the 2020-21 campaign and sit 15th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

Mikel Arteta is now the favourite to become the next Premier League manager to lose his job, which will come as a surprise to nobody.

Arsenal are currently on a seven-game winless run in the Premier League, stretching back to November 1 when they recorded a 1-0 win away at Manchester United.

Since then, Arteta’s side have lost to Aston Villa, Wolves, Tottenham, Burnley and Everton. They also failed to beat both Leeds United and Southampton.

If the unthinkable does happen and Arsenal are relegated at the end of the season, it’s going to cost their players.

According to the Daily Mail, several members of the Arsenal squad will be obliged to take 25 per cent pay cuts on their salaries.

The report points out that such clauses are common at smaller clubs, but the powers that be at Arsenal have included pay-cut clauses in player contracts after pre-empting the financial chaos relegation would cause.

The Mail say it’s unclear whether the 25 per cent figure is a club-wide stance, although numerous players at the club are understood to be on that percentage reduction if the team slips out of the top-flight.

Arsenal would knock £37.5 million off their wage bill, the report adds.

So, how much would each Arsenal player be earning in the Championship next season, assuming they would all take a 25 per cent pay cut?

Using Sportrac.com’s data, let’s take a closer look…

Mesut Ozil

Current weekly salary: £350,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £262,500

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Current weekly salary: £250,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £187,500

Thomas Partey

Current weekly salary: £250,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £187,500

Willian

Current weekly salary: £192,308

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £144,231

Alexandre Lacazette

Current weekly salary: £182,063

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £136,547

Hector Bellerin

Current weekly salary: £110,00

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £82,500

David Luiz

Current weekly salary: £100,962

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £75,721

Sead Kolasinac

Current weekly salary: £100,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £75,000

Bernd Leno

Current weekly salary: £100,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £75,000

Nicolas Pepe

Current weekly salary: £100,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £75,000

Granit Xhaka

Current weekly salary: £100,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £75,000

Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Current weekly salary: £92,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £69,000

Gabriel Martinelli

Current weekly salary: £90,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £67,500

Shkodran Mustafi

Current weekly salary: £90,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £67,500

Pablo Mari

Current weekly salary: £85,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £63,750

Kieran Tierney

Current weekly salary: £80,769

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £60,576

Cedric Soares

Current weekly salary: £75,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £56,250

Calum Chambers

Current weekly salary: £50,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £37,500

Mohamed Elneny

Current weekly salary: £50,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £37,500

Gabriel Magalhaes

Current weekly salary: £50,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £37,500

Eddie Nketiah

Current weekly salary: £45,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £33,750

Runar Alex Runarsson

Current weekly salary: £40,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £30,000

William Saliba

Current weekly salary: £40,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £30,000

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Current weekly salary: £35,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £26,250

Rob Holding

Current weekly salary: £25,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £18,750

Emile Smith Rowe

Current weekly salary: £20,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £15,000

Joe Willock

Current weekly salary: £20,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £15,000

Reiss Nelson

Current weekly salary: £15,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £11,250

Matt Macey

Current weekly salary: £10,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £7,500

Bukayo Saka

Current weekly salary: £10,000

Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £7,500

