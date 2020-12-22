Arsenal players face hefty pay cuts if club is relegated from Premier League
The mere fact that football fans are debating whether Arsenal could be relegated from the Premier League this season sums up the club’s dire current situation.
The Gunners have picked up a dismal 14 points from their first 14 fixtures of the 2020-21 campaign and sit 15th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.
Mikel Arteta is now the favourite to become the next Premier League manager to lose his job, which will come as a surprise to nobody.
Arsenal are currently on a seven-game winless run in the Premier League, stretching back to November 1 when they recorded a 1-0 win away at Manchester United.
Since then, Arteta’s side have lost to Aston Villa, Wolves, Tottenham, Burnley and Everton. They also failed to beat both Leeds United and Southampton.
If the unthinkable does happen and Arsenal are relegated at the end of the season, it’s going to cost their players.
According to the Daily Mail, several members of the Arsenal squad will be obliged to take 25 per cent pay cuts on their salaries.
The report points out that such clauses are common at smaller clubs, but the powers that be at Arsenal have included pay-cut clauses in player contracts after pre-empting the financial chaos relegation would cause.
The Mail say it’s unclear whether the 25 per cent figure is a club-wide stance, although numerous players at the club are understood to be on that percentage reduction if the team slips out of the top-flight.
Arsenal would knock £37.5 million off their wage bill, the report adds.
So, how much would each Arsenal player be earning in the Championship next season, assuming they would all take a 25 per cent pay cut?
Using Sportrac.com’s data, let’s take a closer look…
Mesut Ozil
Current weekly salary: £350,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £262,500
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Current weekly salary: £250,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £187,500
Thomas Partey
Current weekly salary: £250,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £187,500
Willian
Current weekly salary: £192,308
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £144,231
Alexandre Lacazette
Current weekly salary: £182,063
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £136,547
Hector Bellerin
Current weekly salary: £110,00
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £82,500
David Luiz
Current weekly salary: £100,962
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £75,721
Sead Kolasinac
Current weekly salary: £100,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £75,000
Bernd Leno
Current weekly salary: £100,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £75,000
Nicolas Pepe
Current weekly salary: £100,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £75,000
Granit Xhaka
Current weekly salary: £100,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £75,000
Sokratis Papastathopoulos
Current weekly salary: £92,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £69,000
Gabriel Martinelli
Current weekly salary: £90,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £67,500
Shkodran Mustafi
Current weekly salary: £90,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £67,500
Pablo Mari
Current weekly salary: £85,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £63,750
Kieran Tierney
Current weekly salary: £80,769
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £60,576
Cedric Soares
Current weekly salary: £75,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £56,250
Calum Chambers
Current weekly salary: £50,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £37,500
Mohamed Elneny
Current weekly salary: £50,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £37,500
Gabriel Magalhaes
Current weekly salary: £50,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £37,500
Eddie Nketiah
Current weekly salary: £45,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £33,750
Runar Alex Runarsson
Current weekly salary: £40,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £30,000
William Saliba
Current weekly salary: £40,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £30,000
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Current weekly salary: £35,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £26,250
Rob Holding
Current weekly salary: £25,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £18,750
Emile Smith Rowe
Current weekly salary: £20,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £15,000
Joe Willock
Current weekly salary: £20,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £15,000
Reiss Nelson
Current weekly salary: £15,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £11,250
Matt Macey
Current weekly salary: £10,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £7,500
Bukayo Saka
Current weekly salary: £10,000
Weekly salary with 25 per cent pay cut: £7,500