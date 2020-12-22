Yes I know, it’s “that guy” again.

You know in school you used to have that kid trying to be the class clown (despite there already being one) but they were not funny, just being an inconvenience to everyone and wishing they would just go away. That kid times 1,000 is Jake Paul.

Paul has caused some controversial moments during this year; the latest being his loutish callout to UFC legend Conor McGregor, where the 23-year-old made derogatory comments about McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin.

Paul has now gone on to defend his comments by referencing the comments made by McGregor on the cult legend’s fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, where he used a racial slur against his wife.

The want to be class clown said in an interview with TMZ: “I don’t give a f**k. He (Conor McGregor) spoke on Khabib’s (Nurmagomedov) wife. He said Khabib’s wife looks like a towel.

"He’s getting a taste of his own medicine.

"And now all of a sudden, people are b**thurt (and saying that) I’m going too far. F**k off. This is the fight game.

"Like why are people being b****es now all of a sudden? You know, same with Dillon Danis.

"They’ve said f***ed up s**t about religion, Khabib’s religion; F**k those guys.”

Paul’s points maybe valid, but he sure does know how to cover up his own disgusting actions by distracting everyone with a lame excuse of “he did it first” – I refer to the first paragraph of this article.

Jake has reported that his team are in talks with McGregor’s team, although it seems as though the Irishman's team may have found something else better to do.

Talking with TMZ, Paul claimed: "We're talking to his team. [Conor] looked at my DM on Instagram. But, we're talking to his team.

"When we sent them the proof of funds they like put their tail between their a**… they're like, 'This little crazy kid ain't playing."'

It’s almost like the Irishman may have an up and coming fight in January (against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257).

Will this fight go ahead? Should it go ahead?

