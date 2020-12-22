Former Liverpool and Manchester United stars Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are two of the most revered pundits in the business.

Since transitioning from playing careers into the world of punditry, Carragher and Neville have established a captivating working relationship in the Sky Sports studio and raised the bar in terms of what's expected from football analysis.

When they speak the viewers listen and, though people may not always agree with their point of view, they command more respect than most in the punditry business.

Their working chemistry and in-depth analysis on Monday Night Football is often a major talking point come Tuesday morning, and this week was no different.

Indeed, in the aftermath of Chelsea's 3-0 demolition of West Ham United at Stamford Bridge, the duo took a respective look back at the turbulent year of 2020 and collectively named their team of the year.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool players featured heavily in the XI following their maiden Premier League title victory at the end of a disrupted 2019/20 season.

There was no place for Sadio Mane in the six-man Reds contingent, and there was also a surprise inclusion for Conor Coady alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

The former Liverpool player and current Wolves club captain has enjoyed a breakthrough at international level this year in light of his excellent form at club level.

Coady is typically accustomed to spraying diagonals and marshalling the defensive unit in a back three or back five system - depending on your interpretation - but settles into a back four in Carragher & Neville's XI.

Elsewhere the midfield rather picks itself as the effervescent pairing of Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne provide creativity in front of a more defensively-minded Jordan Henderson.

Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold provide width and dynamism from full back and look to overlap Mo Salah and Son Heung-min respectively.

Looking to provide the goals at the business end is, of course, Harry Kane, while Alisson is the obvious and deserved selection between the sticks.

Here's Carragher and Neville's selection in full:

