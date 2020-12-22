Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Tyson Fury: Who are the greatest boxers of the 21st century?
During these chaotic times, it’s a good time to reflect on what has been achieved in the past and almost forget what is going on right now.
Here at GiveMeSport, we are no different as we have produced a list of the top 50 greatest fighters of the 21st century.
We used the website Ranker, which is a fan voting website, along the way to guide us on who should be on this list and where they should be ranked.
However, we did make some tweaks ourselves to get to the final list, with no doubt some controversial selections along the way.
So here goes.
50-31
50: David Lemieux
49: Arthur Abraham
48: Brian Viloria
47: Kubrat Pulev
46: Naseem Hamed
45: Denis Lebedev
44: Jermain Taylor
43: Tomasz Adamek
42: Marcos Maidana
41: Billy Joe Saunders
40: Kelly Pavlik
39: Guillermo Rigondeaux
38: Mikkel Kessler
37: Alexander Povetkin
36: Oleksandr Usyk
35: Danny Garcia
34: Sergio Martinez
33: Timothy Bradley
32: Julio Cesar Chavez Jnr
31: Ricky Hatton
50-31 Summary
Billy Joe Saunders and Oleksandr Usyk are both the undefeated fighters in this section, and both will most likely climb this list in the distant future if they keep their form going. Another mention is, of course, Ricky Hatton, who famously was defeated by Manny Pacquiao. We wonder if his son will eventually end up in one of these lists after he recently turned professional.
30-11
30: Carl Froch
29: Nonito Donaire
28: Amir Khan
27: Roman Gonzalez
26: Deontay Wilder
25: Terence Crawford
24: Felix Trinidad
23: Shane Mosley
22: Julio Cesar Chavez
21: Anthony Joshua
20: Erik Morales
19: Marco Antonio Barrera
18: Vitali Klitschko
17: Juan Manuel Marquez
16: Sergey Kovalev
15: Andre Ward
14: Tyson Fury
13: Vasyl Lomachenko
12: Mike Tyson
11: Miguel Cotto
30-11 Summary
Some heavy hitters in this part of the list. Deontay Wilder may feel hard done by, but you can’t have him in front of Tyson Fury after what happened earlier this year. Anthony Joshua will almost certainly break into the top 10 at some point, but more contests are required for him to join the greats.
10-1
10: Joe Calzaghe
9: Bernard Hopkins
8: Oscar De La Hoya
7: Lennox Lewis
6: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
5: Wladimir Klitschko
4: Roy Jones Jnr
3: Gennady Golovkin
2: Floyd Mayweather
1: Manny Pacquiao
10-1 Summary
I think we can all agree the longevity of these top 10 hitters are what makes them so special. From the likes of the fighters at the beginning of the century like Lennox Lewis, to those who have recently retired like Mayweather. It was tough to put these 10 into order, but we feel that the cream that rose to the top was Manny Pacquiao just for his incredible record and presence in the ring.
