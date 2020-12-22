During these chaotic times, it’s a good time to reflect on what has been achieved in the past and almost forget what is going on right now.

Here at GiveMeSport, we are no different as we have produced a list of the top 50 greatest fighters of the 21st century.

We used the website Ranker, which is a fan voting website, along the way to guide us on who should be on this list and where they should be ranked.

However, we did make some tweaks ourselves to get to the final list, with no doubt some controversial selections along the way.

So here goes.

50-31

50: David Lemieux

49: Arthur Abraham

48: Brian Viloria

47: Kubrat Pulev

46: Naseem Hamed

45: Denis Lebedev

44: Jermain Taylor

43: Tomasz Adamek

42: Marcos Maidana

41: Billy Joe Saunders

40: Kelly Pavlik

39: Guillermo Rigondeaux

38: Mikkel Kessler

37: Alexander Povetkin

36: Oleksandr Usyk

35: Danny Garcia

34: Sergio Martinez

33: Timothy Bradley

32: Julio Cesar Chavez Jnr

31: Ricky Hatton

50-31 Summary

Billy Joe Saunders and Oleksandr Usyk are both the undefeated fighters in this section, and both will most likely climb this list in the distant future if they keep their form going. Another mention is, of course, Ricky Hatton, who famously was defeated by Manny Pacquiao. We wonder if his son will eventually end up in one of these lists after he recently turned professional.

30-11

30: Carl Froch

29: Nonito Donaire

28: Amir Khan

27: Roman Gonzalez

26: Deontay Wilder

25: Terence Crawford

24: Felix Trinidad

23: Shane Mosley

22: Julio Cesar Chavez

21: Anthony Joshua

20: Erik Morales

19: Marco Antonio Barrera

18: Vitali Klitschko

17: Juan Manuel Marquez

16: Sergey Kovalev

15: Andre Ward

14: Tyson Fury

13: Vasyl Lomachenko

12: Mike Tyson

11: Miguel Cotto

30-11 Summary

Some heavy hitters in this part of the list. Deontay Wilder may feel hard done by, but you can’t have him in front of Tyson Fury after what happened earlier this year. Anthony Joshua will almost certainly break into the top 10 at some point, but more contests are required for him to join the greats.

10-1

10: Joe Calzaghe

9: Bernard Hopkins

8: Oscar De La Hoya

7: Lennox Lewis

6: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

5: Wladimir Klitschko

4: Roy Jones Jnr

3: Gennady Golovkin

2: Floyd Mayweather

1: Manny Pacquiao

10-1 Summary

I think we can all agree the longevity of these top 10 hitters are what makes them so special. From the likes of the fighters at the beginning of the century like Lennox Lewis, to those who have recently retired like Mayweather. It was tough to put these 10 into order, but we feel that the cream that rose to the top was Manny Pacquiao just for his incredible record and presence in the ring.

What do you think of the list? Are there any changes you would make?

